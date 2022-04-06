OKLAHOMA CITY – Actor Moses Brings Plenty, best known for his role as “Mo” on the hit television series “Yellowstone,” will be the emcee at the 2022 Western Heritage Awards dinner on Saturday, April 9.
The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film, and serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers. Also presented annually is the Chester A. Reynolds Award, named in honor of the founder of the Museum and presented to a living honoree or group that has notably perpetuated the legacy of the American West.
There will also be opportunities to hear from these creators firsthand through workshops and panel discussions during the Awards weekend. On Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m., visitors can participate in a workshop focusing on music and featuring previous Western Heritage Award winner Adrian Brannan, musician Finis Smith and Western entertainer R.W. Hampton. It will be moderated by Cindy Scarberry from the Rodeo Opry. On Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m., actor and Hall of Great Western Performers inductee Kurt Russell will participate in a panel discussion moderated by actor Mike McGreevey. The panel discussion will be open to the public with the purchase of Museum admission.
For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/westernheritage.
The Chickasaw Nation is a major Western Heritage Awards event sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Arvest Bank, Complier, Cresap Family Foundation, Greg and Bekki Kowalski, Montie Carol Montgomery on behalf of The Mary Elizabeth Haley Thompson Foundation and Lenny and Linda Sadler with Cheyenne Station Ranch. Hall Capital is a promoting sponsor for this event.
