OKLAHOMA CITY – Colter’s Hell: Yellowstone National Park at 150, on exhibit through Oct. 20, draws on works of art from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s permanent collection in oil, watercolor, and photography that depict the unique landscapes and ecosystem of Yellowstone National Park over the yearsm while allowing visitors to understand how artists helped create American national parks.
“This exhibition is a fantastic way to see art inspired by one of the American West’s most scenic landscapes, while also learning some of the history of the 150-year-old national park,” said Natalie Shirley, president and CEO at The Cowboy.
Beyond depicting the unique landscape and ecosystems of the American West, two artists who explored what is now Yellowstone National Park played a vital role in the land’s permanent preservation.
During the 1871 U.S. Geological Survey expedition into the region, then known as “Colter’s Hell,” Dr. Ferdinand V. Hayden, the leader of the exhibition, hired photographer William Henry Jackson and painter Thomas Moran as the official artists for the expedition to the Yellowstone Valley.
Moran’s watercolors and Jackson’s photographs of sites like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone helped convince the United States Congress of the special character of the region, and of the need to establish the national park system. President Ulysses S. Grant founded Yellowstone National Park in 1872 based on Jackson’s photographs and Thomas Moran’s paintings of the region.
The exhibition will also include two paintings on loan from the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa.
For more information, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.
