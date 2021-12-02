'Yellowstone' star Bingham to croon his way to Tulsa

TULSA – Singer-songwriter and star of the AMC hit “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham is bringing his Americana sound to the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 12 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Dec. 9.
Mixing folk, blues, country and rock ‘n’ roll, Ryan Bingham is known for songs that are authentic, powerful and rooted in real life. With songs like “Southside of Heaven,” “Why Me,” “Sunrise,” “The Weary Kind” and more, Bingham’s music ranges from Woody Guthrie-style folk songs and Spanish-language balladry to gritty hard rock.
In 2010, he was honored as the Americana Music Association’s 2010 Artist of the Year. While his career was taking off – he won both an Oscar and a Grammy for “The Weary Kind,” the theme song he wrote for the film “Crazy Heart” – he was also coping with the tragic deaths of his parents.
Bingham currently serves in a reoccurring role as Walker, a ranch hand, in the modern Western show “Yellowstone.” In 2019, he released his third studio album, “American Love Song,” which includes the song “Wolves” that was featured on the hit show.
In 2020, Bingham spent a lot of time reconnecting with his fans through his daily #StayHome Cantina Sessions. Since completing the season four filming of “Yellowstone,” Bingham is currently touring and back in the studio recording new music.
For more information on Bingham, visit www.RyanBingham.com.
