'Your Man' Josh Turner to take on Qualla Ballroom

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Josh Turner, one of country music's most recognizable voices, is sharing his reverence for traditional country music at the Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are on sale.
For nearly two decades, Turner has had the attention of country music fans with his distinctive baritone voice and is known for chart-topping hits like "Your Man," "Would You Go With Me," "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "All Over Me."
The multiplatinum-selling star is a country music fan first and foremost. His new album, "Country State of Mind," is heavily influenced by country music legends Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams. The album includes songs from those five legends, among others, spanning more than half a century of classic country music that encompasses both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts.
Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2007.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
