TULSA – ZZ Top is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale July 19 at https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com. All guests must be 21 or older.
One of the few rock 'n' roll groups with its original members still aboard after four decades, ZZ Top plays music that is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful, and 100-percent American in derivation.
They have continued to support the blues through various means, perhaps most visibly when they were given a piece of wood from Muddy Waters' shack in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The group members had it made into a guitar, dubbed the "Muddywood," then sent it out on tour to raise money for the Delta Blues Museum.
ZZ Top's support of and link to the blues remain as rock-solid as the music they play. The Rick Rubin-and Gibbons-produced "La Futura," the band's 15th studio album, and the group's first new studio outing since 2003's "Mescalero," appeared in 2012. With the trio still a firm fixture on the worldwide touring circuit, ZZ Top released the "Live: Greatest Hits from Around the World" collection in 2016.
ZZ Top celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a compilation called "Goin' 50."
