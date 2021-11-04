TULSA – ZZ Top will perform at Spirit River Casino's The Cove on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.
ZZ TOP’s music is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100 percent Texas American in derivation. The band’s support for the blues is unwavering both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy. They have sold millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms, and are true rock icons, but they’re really just doing what they’ve always done.
