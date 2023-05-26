Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the murder mystery fundraiser, "Murder at 30,000 Feet," June 5-6.
The play is written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson. The auditions will be at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St., Tahlequah. The cast will include three men and three women. Rehearsals will be every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the church.
The audience are passengers on an airplane 30,000 feet in the air. Major Turbulence is the pilot. Chicken tycoon Col. Beauregard Tyson Gizzard's body is found stuffed in the overhead compartment. Several of the passengers and crew have motives for the grisly murder.
Performance dates are July 7-8 at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Cost for the show and dinner are $45 per person. Reservations are needed by the Wednesday before the shows. Call 539-234-9444 for reservations.
