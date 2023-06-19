Music poured out of The Venue as musicians rocked out during the sixth Green Country Roots Festival, June 16-17.
Ty Wilson, the president of Cherokee for Black India History Preservation Foundation, said the festival took place for several years and was hosted by CBIHP before the COVID-19 pandemic began. This year marks the time for the festival’s return.
Wilson said the festival was originally created as a way to give back to the community for helping out the foundation when it was first created. Natosha Coulter, Ty Wilson’s assistant, said the foundation hosts the festival because organizers want to not only bring awareness to the group, but bring unity as well.
“We found that by throwing this festival it gives us a chance to interact with people and tell them about Black Indian history, and that it does exist and we’ve been here – we didn’t just get here – so it gives us a chance to tell our story,” said Coulter.
Coulter said staging the event was a little different this year than when it took place pre-COVID-19. In those days, vendors were allowed to pick their own spots instead of being assigned a space.
Co-owners of Glitter and Grace Roadshow Kensi Aunko and Paige Stith, both of Park Hill, said this was their first time at the festival. They were hoping to build their small business by attending.
“It’s always nice when people support small businesses,” said Aunko.
The festival hosted about 18 bands, which Coulter said were all from the area.
“[We put it on] post-COVID and wanted the people who had been here at home stuck to be able to come out at home and play again and not have to travel and do it,” said Coulter.
Wilson said the festival hosted various genres this year, including rock, country, rap, etc. The reason for the variety was due to Wilson’s determination to ensure all patrons had a chance to listen to music they most enjoyed.
Katie Brock, a musician with Katie and Brock Live, said this was the first time for her band to play at the Green Country Roots Festival. Brock said having only area bands and musicians play at the festival was beneficial because most want to perform at local venues.
“They want to play for the restaurant that they go to, to the coffee shop that they go to, or the venue that they drive past every day,” said Brock. “It’s a real connection for us. There are friends and people we love here. It makes a big difference for us.”
Brock said she hopes other artists from the area got exposure from the event, like her group did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.