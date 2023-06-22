MUSKOGEE – On Thursday June 22, the opening night “welcome” of the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, will start off with a free movie for the public at 6 p.m.
The movie will be shown at Oklahoma’s Historic Roxy Theater in downtown Muskogee. The conference, which focuses on Wild West Era history in the Twin Territories – Oklahoma and Indian Territory – and beyond, will begin with a movie that focuses on the man who was involved in the first “showdown face-off gunfight” of the Old West.
This event became synonymous with the Wild West Era and is considered a pivotal influence of Western lore and mythology.
The conference, in its 13th year, has been the most prolific entity to encourage a resurgence of interest in the legendary lawman, Bass Reeves. So much so that both national and international news media have taken notice.
This year the conference will be attended by a news crew from the popular CBS television show, “Sunday Morning.” The crew will do interviews and tape parts of the conference for a Sunday morning segment that will broadcast in November near the release of Taylor Sheridan’s “BASS.” Filmed at Taylor Sheridan’s ranch in Texas, the 1883 story is based on the Bass Reeves trilogy, written by novelist Sydney Thompson.
Thompson, who was a panelist and speaker at the Bass and Belle Film Festival in Muskogee in October 2022, shared his insights with those in attendance as to why Sheridan chose his stories as the basis for his online television series about Bass Reeves. After Thursday night, the Conference will continue Friday and Saturday at Muskogee’s Three River’s Museum and Heritage Center with two bus tours and Western history presentations.
The event will conclude Saturday, June 24 at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame with keynote speaker, Art Burton, and a meal. The Roxy Theater doors will open Thursday at 5 p.m. Full concessions and the Roxy Theater Adult Bar will be available for those in attendance Thursday night. For conference tickets, contact Muskogee’s Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center at 918-686-6624.
