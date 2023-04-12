Lately, the Lord has been dealing with me to let go of the past.
Not all of it, but the things I feel guilty about. There are some past things I needed to review and gain new understanding, wisdom, and insight of what happened, why it happened, how I can keep certain things from happening again, am I “over” certain things, or do I need to work on forgiveness. But none of us need to live in the past or cause the past to hinder our current life.
My past helps me help others to live better lives – the good and the bad things I have done. I pray that is the case with this column.
Also, the Lord is showing what is my business and what is not and how to keep from getting involved in things I shouldn’t. I don’t have to know about or understand everything that’s going on around me or what other people are “up to.” Some things are none of my business, will never make sense to my frame of reference, or might provoke an argument if I get involved.
I’m also learning I don’t have to hide my feelings, especially from myself. If I’m not happy, I’ll strive for contentment. When I’m feeling depressed, I’ll expose it, pray, and do something about it, such as call a friend, meditate on scripture, and on positive affirmations. I may also call someone who needs cheering up, do something fun, or work on my daily “to do” list. Usually, depression leaves when I get busy.
I don’t have to feel guilty about my past. God has forgiven my sins and the guilt of my sins. See Psalm 32. I can use my past to help others, to remind myself not to be judgmental, and to be grateful for God’s mercy. I need to forgive myself, make amends where I can, and use the lessons as stepping stones for the future. I can’t change the past, so I must let the past go and not let it hinder me now.
Thank you for reading this column. I appreciate the feedback some have given me. I sincerely thank the Tahlequah Press for allowing me to share my thoughts here since 1983 – yep, 40 years and counting.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
