Recently, I commented to God, "God, there is so much evil in the world right now.”
He immediately answered, “And what are you going to do about it?”
Wow. Well, what can I do about it? I’m bold about some things, but confrontation is not one of those things unless I’m mad. Some of my recent “mads” have actually been righteous indignation. Even though I have confronted, my heart palpitates afterward. I’m learning. God is wanting his children to confront evil.
One situation I dealt with was a neighbor’s new pit bull dog. He was allowing it to run free. He has no fence. I talked to him and told him how I felt about his dog running loose. We have cats in the neighborhood. I have had two cats killed in the past by pit bulls. We have small children nearby. He was letting the dog out in the middle of the night; it would come on my property and bark loudly, waking me and my renters up.
One day I was in my car having just returned from getting groceries. The dog was outside my door barking. I had to wait until he left before I could get out of my car – on my property.
When it cornered my renter’s 12-year-old cat right outside his apartment, being saved just in time from imminent death, I confronted. I called the police. He talked to the dog owner to let him know he couldn’t let his dog run loose. Calls were made to his landlord, another call to animal control – I had already reported his irresponsibility. I researched and learned an Oklahoma landlord who knows a renter has a potentially dangerous animal can be sued if something happens.
He is now keeping his dog up. He does walk it on a leash. He does let it out, tied up, throughout the day. It’s not out in the middle of the night. Animal control has told him if it is loose one more time, the dog will be taken. My neighbors have thanked me for my actions. Incidentally, the Lord revealed to me he knew better than getting a pit bull in his location.
Recently, a friend and I were visiting a new local business for the first time. They sell homemade items for locals. I hadn’t seen anything out of order until we left. As we were leaving, we noticed a glass with a large “F” word displayed at child’s eye level. It could be seen as you entered the store. Somehow, I had missed it when we came in.
I confronted the clerk.
I handed it to her and said, “I may be old, but I am a Christian and this is inappropriate. I will not return, and I will tell my friends about this.”
As we got into the car, we turned and saw the owner putting the glass right back where we saw it.
The Lord spoke to me and said, “Because they ignored my words through you, this business will not make it.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
