Proverbs 14:2: “Those who follow the right path fear the Lord; those who take the wrong path despise him.”
In today’s world, there is a lot of anger. What is the root of this anger?
I believe bad lifestyle choices — paths — cause most of this anger. Bad lifestyle choices cause lack of finances, friends, respect, good health, honesty – and my list could continue.
When we make bad lifestyle choices, choices contrary to the teachings of the Bible, we are essentially despising God and his instructions for us. We want to live our lives our way, not the way God says to live.
Most people who want to take Jesus, God, and prayer out of everything, are angry. Also, many of these angry people want to legalize things God’s word specifically says are wrong – not good for us. Sin is fun for a season. But that season usually ends in destruction.
God is a good God and wants his best for us. There are activities the Bible says are wrong for us. These guidelines are in our best interests. Even though “legal,” anything contrary to the Bible causes individual and societal problems. One way or another, all of us pay for the sins — bad decisions — of our societies.
The simple answer is to guide our lives by the Word of God, the Bible. It really is the best road map for our lives. A lifestyle outside of the guidelines of the Bible, in the long run, brings pain, fear, lack of vision, instability — again, my list could continue.
Yes, it is hard today to live by the Bible. In many cases, the Bible is not “politically correct.” However, God was the creator of “politically correct” and answers to our lifestyle challenges and decisions are included in God’s Word.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
