Philippians 4:19, Message Bible: “You can be sure that God will take care of everything you need, his generosity exceeding even yours in the glory that pours from Jesus.”
I am so praising God today. Friday afternoon, of course right before a weekend, a friend noticed a gas smell in my kitchen. He knew how to turn the gas off and did so. No heat was not a problem as it had just turned warmer. I have an electric stove, but my water heater is gas.
As I washed my hair in cold water, and took a cold bath, I was reminded of mission trips. Mission trips to third world countries are great for attitude adjustments. We are so spoiled. Even so, I didn’t like my cold ablutions.
Today, Monday morning, a plumber I had called came to look at my problem. It was a minor situation — no gas leak. I did, however, have an open sewer drain behind my washer. We were smelling sewer gas. He plugged that, and it cost me less than $200. I had anticipated a possible major expense.
Incidentally, the plumber used to have my husband, Bob, do his taxes. He reminisced with me about what fun Bob was. He says he will visit him soon in the nursing home as he does work for them. He happens to be the nursing home’s plumber.
Recently, I went to Spring Creek with my two brothers, Rudy Bob and Bill. We so enjoyed the day, the perfect weather, the absolutely stunning scenery. I was in my lounge chair with Rudy Bob on the left asleep and snoring, and Bill on the right fishing, and I thought how blessed I am to have them both in my life.
So, today, I am a happy camper. There are challenges ahead I know, and there have been challenges before, but God will take care of me regardless. If he thinks it’s “my time,” I’ll be a happy camper in heaven.
God is so very faithful.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
