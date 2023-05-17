Iris season is just about over. I’ve enjoyed sitting on my patio and looking at the beautiful flowers.
My backyard has changed after removing two dying trees and another tree, a Chinese chestnut, that I just didn’t like. When it flowered, it had a putrid smell, and it produced sticker balls that fell all over the ground. You had to use something to pick them up or you got thorns in your fingers.
So my yard is more open now, and I love it.
As I reflect today, husband Bob has been in a nursing home for a little over a year. He’s doing better than expected. Unfortunately, he can’t come home at all. I’m now making all home decisions with no disagreements. I’m praying to be able to live here for the rest of my life.
I’m involved in several Christian activities — two Bible studies and two churches — my home church in Fort Gibson and a local church I’m visiting now. It’s a different walk for me. I’m doing my best to follow the Lord’s leading for me. He has different plans for all of us.
Continuing in my “stream of consciousness” verbiage, I continually count my blessings and thank God for them. Yesterday, my senior pastor emphasized God wants us to be happy and enjoy life. Really, our happiness is our choice. I choose to be happy — and pray.
I appreciate the Tahlequah Daily Press for allowing me to communicate here “lo these many years.” Some have wondered why I don’t cover controversial issues. I’m under guidelines, and I respect those guidelines. I’m not a debater, nor do I remember scriptures on the spur of the moment.
If pushed, I just say if it says don’t do it in the Bible, then don’t do it. If someone wants to argue about Bible validity, the conversation is over. I go by the Word. I will, however, readily tell of my many miracle testimonies of what God has done for me. The Word works. God is ever faithful.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.