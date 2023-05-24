Proverbs 22:10, The Passion Translation: “Say goodbye to a troublemaker and you’ll say goodbye to quarrels, strife, tension, and arguments, for a troublemaker traffics in shame.”
It’s been a while since I’ve written a column about a troublemaker. Someone needs it now.
For years, I was bombarded by a family troublemaker. One of the reports was bi-polar schizophrenic. I was the main angst target. Holidays were ruined by this person.
To help this person, I tried, I tried, I tried. I failed, I failed, I failed. Many times, I felt the shame of not being able to help. Finally, God told me, “If I, God, can’t help, neither can you.”
God doesn’t cross our free will. Through the years, and even occasionally now, husband Bob pushed me to have a relationship with this person, a person he had tried to help with advice, finances, etc. Nothing worked.
When Bob went into a nursing home, I totally broke the relationship with the troublemaker, despite claims of being totally different and now “healed.” I’ve heard that broken record for over 40 years.
I do send this person Bob updates. I do pray daily for them.
My breaking this relationship has been such a blessing of peace for me. I had confirmations from pastors, psychologists, friends, and my siblings. Actually, I’d been advised for years to break relationship, but had always been brought back in by “Bob” pressure and feeling sorry for him.
Some people we can help — some we can’t. Some people God can help — some he can’t.
I do believe this mentally ill person is or will be saved. I do hope for a relationship in heaven.
You can walk in forgiveness, but that doesn’t mean you restore a relationship. I’ve had several broken relationships restored by God.
There are a couple not restored that probably won’t be here on earth. For example, if a man beats up his wife, and the relationship is broken, she must forgive him for her sake, but definitely, a restored relationship is not recommended.
God never wants us to be doormats or punching bags. Follow the peace God has promised us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
