Today’s column is one I’ve published several times through the years.
However, it’s been over 15 years since the last time. It’s apropos for now as I visit my husband, Bob, in the Alzheimer Unit in a nursing home. People ask me how he is. I say, “stable.”
That’s mostly true, but dementia is progressive. He’s been there a year now. There are good days. There are bad days.
The first time I published this column was May 25, 1983. I will say since then, we did take several remarkable trips. His last few years at home were mostly pleasant. We were active in church together, and Bob was more attentive to me than he ever had been.
And now, the column:
As I write this column, tears are streaming down my face. Today a woman told me the two saddest words in the world are “too late.” She recently lost her husband due to a sudden stroke. He never regained consciousness. It’s “too late” to take those trips they were always going to take. It’s “too late” to do those things they were always going to do. It’s “too late” to say I love you just one more time.
Tonight, I looked at my husband’s face while he was sleeping. I wondered if something happened to him, would I say it’s “too late”? Have we taken those trips? Have we done those things we planned? Have I told him often enough “I love you”?
If something happened to me, what would I leave undone? Who have I not told how much I love them? What would I have left unsaid? Who have I been meaning to call or write?
What about you? Would it be too late to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior? Would it be “too late” to do all those things you were going to do for others? Would it be “too late” to have your neighbors over for dinner? Would it be “too late” to say a kind word to that elderly, lonely person?
I pray this is a wake-up call for all of us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
