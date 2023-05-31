I don’t do sick well, but then, who does?
Why did I get sick? Who knows. It rains on the just and the unjust alike — Matthew 4:45. We, the just only because of Jesus, can expect different results. I’m on the mend.
Today is day one of feeling almost well. You know — the day you think of all you’re going to get done and can only do a tenth of it.
Symptoms — oh yes — most. I won’t bore you with gory details. I almost went to the hospital. I did go to the doctor and am on strong antibiotics. I didn’t have COVID-19.
I just had my first meal, well about a third of it, in three days. Losing weight is the only benefit of being sick — though it doesn’t usually stay off.
So, today I am grateful I feel better. I am grateful I can walk, see, hear, smell, and so many other things.
My Tucson sister, whom I phone visit often, and I were complaining about various things. Then we did a reversal and talked about all our blessings and how God always takes care of us. A guy hit her car, admitted it, then later said she hit him. Her insurance refused to fight a “he said she said” case. The older car, they may call it totaled. But she has money for another car.
We complain about cell phone problems. We forget about running to the wall phone — only phone in the house used by all, or “number please,” and we talk all the time through long distance. I remember when long distance was a big deal and expensive.
Yes, we are blessed. Oh, we all have occasional “blips” in the road of life, but overall — life is good.
God is faithful. We do have heaven to look forward to — no sickness, no cars, and no cell phones.
1 Peter 2:24: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
