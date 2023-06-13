Isaiah 43:11, New Living Translation: “I, yes I, am the Lord, and there is no other Savior.”
Isaiah 45:19, New Living Translation: “I publicly proclaim bold promises. I do not whisper obscurities in some dark corner. I would not have told the people of Israel to seek me if I could not be found. I, the Lord, speak only what is true and declare only what is right.”
The good news is God can always be “found.” When? When you need him. He is the only true help we have. Every other “help” is only a band-aid.
If you’ve never accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, then today’s the day to do so. Jesus is the only way to God – John 14:6. Just ask Jesus to come into your heart now and begin a new life.
If you’ve known God and are now wondering where he is – he hasn’t moved. God is right where he was the first time you “found” him. He’s just waiting for you to seek him again.
Our Christian walk is a relational walk. If we claim to have a relationship with God, we need to spend time with him and cultivate that relationship through prayer, Bible study, and obedience. Cultivating our relationship with God is necessary for a successful Christian life. If we don’t take care of a garden, it dies. The same is true of our lives in God.
Think about it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
