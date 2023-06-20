We often pray, “God give me more faith.”
I think of Peter who asked Jesus to allow him to walk on water – Matthew 14:28-31. Jesus complied. Peter walked for a while, and then became afraid when he looked at the surrounding circumstances – the wind – and began to sink.
When he cried out to Jesus, Jesus held him up, and I believe they both walked on water back to the boat.
To have more faith, we need to practice faith. Faith is like a muscle, it will atrophy if not exercised. We must learn to persevere in spite of circumstances – be on top of the circumstances, not under them. Or at least allow God to guide us through circumstances.
God knows when we are in new situations, we may not know exactly what to do. As we trust him, he will honor our faith and guide us along the way. When we fall or fail, he picks us up and helps us get back on track.
Christianity is not a destination but a journey. I wish I could say I always have faith even in the “eye of the hurricane,” but I don’t. About the time I get good and comfortable, my circumstances change.
God really wants us to learn to always have faith and trust in him at all times.
We are all works in progress.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
