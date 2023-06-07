The creek was beautiful. It was a perfect weather day. My two brothers, Rudy Bob and Bill, and I went to Spring Creek to celebrate my birthday — ooh — 76 now.
Having just recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, I really appreciated this outing.
So, what do brothers give their sister who has everything? A big can of helium and balloons.
I watched them play with “my” gift all afternoon. Balloons were released to the sky. Some were stabilized with rocks and air bound about 5 feet. Balloon games were invented.
Bill showed me a magic trick. He had a big blue balloon he was going to change to purple. Sure enough — he punctured the blue one and had blown up a purple one inside.
Bill then cooked dinner, and the property owner joined us. The whole day was wonderful and fun. God wants us to enjoy life.
I’m still recouping from the residue of illness and am better each day. I plan to soon visit husband Bob in the nursing home. It’s been over two weeks since I’ve been able to see him.
We all go through things we don’t understand, but trusting God is the only way to live.
According to 1 Peter 2:24, we are healed by the stripes Jesus took before he suffered the cross. Healing this time didn’t happen as quickly as I would have liked, but God has been with me through the process.
God is ever faithful, and his word is ever true.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
