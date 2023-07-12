“Practice, practice, practice” is a message we heard at church this week.
We’ve been studying how to lead people to the Lord, how to pray for healing, and other basics of Christianity.
Years ago, I was in a class learning how to lead people to solid salvation. We were taught some questions to ask and encouraged to practice with people we knew to build up our confidence. One of my practice people was my dad.
I began my questioning: “If you were to die today, do you know if you would go to heaven?”
My dad began, “Well, I don’t really know. I really try to be good…”
I knew then this was going to be the real deal. He listened as I told him he could have assurance by asking Jesus to be his lord and savior. It’s that simple.
We don’t get to heaven by our good works, though as changed people we should have good works after salvation.
Ephesians 2:8-9, New King James Version: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
I also shared Romans 10:9-10: “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
I then explained he was totally forgiven of anything wrong he had ever done, and that according to 2 Corinthians 5:17 he is now a new creature in Christ.
He repeated what we call the sinner’s prayer with me. My dad had assurance of his salvation, as did I, and I gained confidence to pray with others.
The sinner’s prayer can go something like this: “Lord Jesus, I ask you to come into my heart today. I repent [turn around] from all evil I’ve done — anything contrary to the teachings in the Bible.”
Then people should be encouraged to read and study the Bible, find a Bible-believing church, pray, and begin associating with other Christians.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
