Nehemiah 8:10: “…for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
God wants us to have a great, enthusiastic attitude about everything we do.
OK. I heard that groan.
Definitely, we sometimes have to “fake it ‘till we make it,” but that is exactly what we’re supposed to do.
We’re not to go by our feelings but by the Word of God.
We “act as if” on the outside and allow the new attitude to move into the inside.
I’ve known people who were very unhappy about their jobs, many times for good reasons.
They asked God to change their situation.
Not until they learned to change their attitude was there a change.
God wants us to change first, and then he’ll change our situation.
He also wants us to be as Paul was – content in both the good times and in the bad.
The more we practice being happy and positive, the more we will be happy and positive.
It really is that simple.
Try this: When a negative thought comes, write down five positive things, and be determined to think about these positive things the next time a negative thought comes.
Yes, this really is work, but it works.
Colossians 3:23-24, New Living Translation: “Work hard and cheerfully at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. Remember that the Lord will give you an inheritance as your reward, and the master you are serving is Christ.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
