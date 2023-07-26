Romans 3:23-24: “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God, being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”
God gives us grace. Grace essentially means receiving what we don’t deserve. We really don’t deserve salvation, but God chose to provide a way for us through his son, Jesus. This is God’s grace in action – giving us what we don’t deserve.
Once I had a major necessary confrontation with a loved one. After a “cooling off” period of several weeks, we reconciled. This person’s demeanor and lifestyle changed, including returning to church. In other words, he repented. What the devil meant for evil, God turned to good.
Because of major surgery, this person stayed with us for a lengthy period to recover. It went well. I believe if the confrontation had not occurred, and conditions not set forth, things would not have gone well.
We need to meet difficulties head on. Letting things that need to be dealt with fester, will many times end in major confrontation. Small things, when not taken care of timely, can soon become big things – like the small hole in the dike.
We must operate in grace. It’s unbelievable the grace I’ve received from God. So, I need to remember to give grace to others. Hard at times? Yes. Time consuming at times? Yes, caretaking is difficult. Recuperating was hard for my “independent” loved one.
I believe whatever we receive from God is what we need to give to others.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
