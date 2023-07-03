Gene Ruth Brumback

God has a sense of humor.

So, I prayed for rain. My communication to God included, “I know rain isn’t in the forecast, but it could happen. I ask you for it.”

A sudden storm warning and radar-proof developed. I had enough time to pull a few weeds in my iris beds and throw some fertilizer that required water to settle it in.

Yep, the rain began just as I was leaving the house to pick up my lunch from senior citizens.

When I returned home and was driving up my driveway, I thought, “It’s pouring down rain, and I need to go inside.”

The Lord spoke and said, “Well, you prayed for it.”

I laughed out loud at God’s response.

“Yep, God, I prayed for rain, and I’m very grateful for it, as are my flowers and plants.”

God is so faithful, and he loves us so much. I appreciate having a relationship with him.

God is my best friend.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

