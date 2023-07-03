God has a sense of humor.
So, I prayed for rain. My communication to God included, “I know rain isn’t in the forecast, but it could happen. I ask you for it.”
A sudden storm warning and radar-proof developed. I had enough time to pull a few weeds in my iris beds and throw some fertilizer that required water to settle it in.
Yep, the rain began just as I was leaving the house to pick up my lunch from senior citizens.
When I returned home and was driving up my driveway, I thought, “It’s pouring down rain, and I need to go inside.”
The Lord spoke and said, “Well, you prayed for it.”
I laughed out loud at God’s response.
“Yep, God, I prayed for rain, and I’m very grateful for it, as are my flowers and plants.”
God is so faithful, and he loves us so much. I appreciate having a relationship with him.
God is my best friend.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
