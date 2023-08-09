Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Recently, I’ve been in new beginnings and new situations. I’ve been questioning the Lord about several things, especially my need for another car. I love my 2007 van, but there have been too many things going wrong with it lately. Though I generally love shopping, car shopping is one of my least favorite things.
I’ve been dwelling on and dreading this task. I avoid using the word “worry” because I know if I truly trust God, worry is a sin. So, I use the word “concern.”
“Okay, God, I know it’s really the same thing, but concern just sounds better.”
I’m “concerned.”
So, it’s time to journal and pray.
“Oh, God, what are your plans for me? I need help in my decisions.”
In my journal on Jan. 22, 2014, the Lord spoke to me: “Child, I always have a plan. Do not be concerned about your future – I will show you what to do and how – your worrying is for naught.”
I remember my good friend, Roberta Sweem, and I often saying, “God has a plan, he always has a plan” – so true.
So, as my van is now in the shop receiving some expensive repairs, I’m praying about shopping for a car. Generally, we should pray specifically for what we want. For me, not knowing much about cars, I don’t really know what I want. I do know more of what I don’t want – important things – like color. I have no depth perception – amblyopia – so sitting up higher is better for me to see. And my thinking and “concerns” continue.
God is always faithful. He has a plan for you; he has a plan for me. He always has a plan for anything we do. We just need to seek him and ask him to show us the way. He will help us with any decisions we need to make about our future.
“Forgive me Lord, I should be excited about the great car you have reserved for me.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
