1 Thessalonians 5:17: “Pray without ceasing.”
I pray about the big things, I pray about the little things, but sometimes I forget to pray about important things.
I’ve learned that sometimes the big things are little things to God, the little things are sometimes big to God, and all things are important to him.
Some say, “I only pray about the big things because I don’t want to bother God about trivial things.” That’s baloney. God is omnipotent and omniscient. He is a God of impossibilities. He can handle all, and he never feels “bothered” when we communicate with him.
Many times, I pray about where to eat. Sometimes my answer is, “It doesn’t really matter.” Other times, I feel a definite place and have a “divine connection” with someone there.
I have a daily “To Do” list I pray over. I then sometimes delete or add to my list or put some items off until a different time. Many times this has saved me time and money.
I do understand Joyce Meyer when she talks about “shopping anointing.” One day after prayer, I felt led to wait until later in the day to go to a thrift store I frequently visit on half-price day. It was near closing. I found nine near-new shirts for my nephew and my brother – $8 for the whole bunch.
As I was checking out, I heard a volunteer say, “Wow, I just put those out a few minutes ago.” God is faithful.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
