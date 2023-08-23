Life is sometimes goofy — I am sometimes goofy.
I might as well get over myself and enjoy the humor.
Like when I wear mismatched shoes — once one was blue, the other red. Sigh. Of course, I don’t notice the mismatch until I’m far from home, or when I wear mismatched earrings — unfortunately, a more often event.
Oh, and the new one-cup coffee maker? Yep — more than once forgot the cup — coffee over the tray and on the counter. Yep, forgot to put a pod in — nice cup of hot water. When I wondered why the coffee was so weak — I had not changed the pod.
Oh, and there was the time I was having professional pictures made, and I only put makeup on one eyebrow. Thank God for photoshop. My photographer fixed it.
Oh, yes, and there was the time I hemmed a pants leg twice only realizing it as I was walking downtown – one long leg, and one especially short leg. Sigh.
Years ago, when I was a teenager, a friend walked up behind me and jabbed me in the sides with his fingers. I was at work at Crew Drug. Let’s see, how can I explain –okay, my body reaction was loud and smelly — one of my most embarrassing moments. Honestly, it was like a trumpet.
I come by goofy naturally. My mom once had a blow-up bra. She got on a plane and because of the pressure, the bra quickly doubled in size. A friend recently told me of her sister going to the prom wearing a blow-up bra. The corsage pin accidentally punctured it, and the thing literally blew up.
Life is serious these days, so we definitely need comic relief at times. Recently, I was at an intercessory prayer gathering. We prayed loudly. Some travailed and cried out for our country and the world. We each had additional prayers for upcoming events and current issues.
At the end of the evening, we all felt a release and joy and laughter hit us.
The joy of the Lord is truly our strength, and laughter doeth good like a medicine — see Nehemiah 8:10 and Proverbs 17:22.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.