One of my morning decrees has gone through a process.
This is going to be a good day. This is going to be a great day. This is going to be the greatest day of my life. This is the greatest day of my life. And finally, this is the greatest day of my life ever.
The Bible in Romans 4:17 teaches us to call those things that are not as though they were. Many times during the day, I have to remind myself of my morning decree. And, yes, it is making a difference in my life. I’m experiencing a positive change in my attitude.
As I think about my current greatest day of my life ever, I remind myself of all God’s blessings. I think about all the good things that are going on. I avoid negative thoughts and talk. Yes, it’s hot, but thank God for air conditioning. Yes, I’m older and not as agile as I used to be, but thank God, I can still do a lot.
I can’t always change circumstances, but I can change my reactions toward them. I’m working on “no dread” but trusting in God in all activities.
Proverbs 30:5, The Passion Translation0: “Every promise from the faithful God is pure and proves to be true. He is a wraparound shield of protection for all his lovers who run to hide in him.”
That’s a great promise of safety. Psalm 103, The Passion Translation, is a great scripture for medication.
This day I had an unexpected disappointment and even cried about it a little. Yes, there are blips in my days, but I quickly get back on board and remind myself that in spite of life happenings, this is the greatest day of my life — ever. And tomorrow will be the greatest day of my life — ever. And all the tomorrows afterwards.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.