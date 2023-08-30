Proverbs 15:15, The Passion Translation: “Everything seems to go wrong when you feel weak and depressed. But when you choose to be cheerful, every day will bring more and more joy and fullness.”
So, dear readers, I had a day this week where I felt weak and depressed. It’s been so hot. I had cabin fever.
Finally, I decided I was going to the lake and go swimming.
Not wanting to go alone, I called several friends and my brothers. No one was interested.
So, I allowed my moodiness to take over and went on a pity party.
I even called my sister in Tucson and complained. She has access to a pool, but she hasn’t gone lately because the water temperature is so hot. It’s like bath water.
Yes, it’s hot in Tucson, too. Very hot.
She was soon bored of my diatribe and suddenly had something she had to do.
“I’ll just go by myself,” I declared. I checked the temp. I don’t remember what the temp was – of course over 100 degrees – but the heat index was 119 degrees. I stayed home in my nice cool house.
Then I repented of my attitude. Then I counted my many blessings. Then I chose to be in a better frame of mind. Then I settled down.
The next day was wonderful. Yes, cooler weather. Early that morning I was able to sit outside and enjoy the day, the breeze, and my nice yard.
I went to church and talked to a veteran who remembers 124 plus degrees in Vietnam. He said he handled it then but couldn’t handle it now. I was humbled at his service.
We have plans to go to Spring Creek this week, my brothers, a friend, and I. Yay.
Forgive me, God, for my bellyaching.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
