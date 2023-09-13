Proverbs 1:33, The Passion Translation: “But the one who always listens to me will live undisturbed in heavenly peace. Free from fear, confident and courageous, that one will rest unafraid and sheltered from the storms of life.”
Every day, I pray to trust God more — especially in “these” times. “These” times are not affecting me much at this time. I have plenty of food, clothing, toilet paper — oh, yes, I stock up on the necessaries.
There are Christian prophets prophesying a turn-around in our country and the world — a reset of sorts. Though they don’t know exactly what will happen, they are saying we should prepare, and if we know God, to fear not.
Other prognosticators are saying we will soon feel a financial crunch, power outages, gas shortages, or weather incidences.
All of us are daily recognizing price increases.
So, what do we do?
It’s simply said, “Trust God.” I’m working on it.
How do we prepare?
Simply said, “Pray and obey.”
That obedience is a personal, individual thing. Some of my friends who have prayed are stocking up on food. Some feel the need to stock up on items people may need during hard times so they will be able to share. Some don’t feel led to do anything.
I’m stocking up a little on things I will always need — canned goods, cat food, and kitty litter.
So, I’m preparing as I feel led. I’m also working on a closer walk with God, trusting him in all my needs, working on not fearing the future, and seeking him in all I do.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
