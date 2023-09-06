Awhile back, I saw a cow with its head through the fence, eating the grass on the other side.
I couldn’t tell any difference in the grass on the cow's side from that through the fence. So many times, we think the grass is greener on the other side.
Once, on a lengthy air flight, the hostess asked if I would like to sit in first class, as there were several available seats.
“Sure,” I quickly replied.
I was excited about it; however, I was very uncomfortable. The seat was too big. My legs are short and wouldn’t reach the floor. I didn’t know there was button to push for a platform for short people. There was no one to talk to. Though I appreciated the experience, I have never desired first class again.
Once, I had been thinking about how nice a whirlpool bathtub would be to own. We stayed with some friends in Texas. She has a whirlpool – hot tub – bath in her elderly mother-in-law’s room. I was excited to use it, but the whirlpool part hadn’t been used in months, and when I filled the tub with hot water, got in, and turned it on, all this black gunky stuff flew out. It looked like little black worms. I screamed. It was like a horror flick.
My husband and I took a trip to Branson and the tub there was also a whirlpool hot tub. I’ll try again. Yep, it was great; however, when I got ready to wash my hair, there was no spigot, only holes all under the water level. I had to get into the shower to wash my hair.
I’m happy now traveling regular class. I’m happy, too, with my nice bathtub.
The grass may look greener on the other side, but I’ve found out it usually isn’t. So as Paul said in Philippians 4:11: “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
God is good.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.