Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ Jesus forgave you.”
I began my entrepreneurial days in my youth. Before age 10, I combed the alley and trash cans for treasures I could sell or barter to other kids. One day, someone threw away a big box of books. Tucking them into my wagon, I began door-to-door sales. I remember one woman saying she didn’t want any books, but she offered me money anyway. It made me mad, and I turned her down. After all, I was a businesswoman. I later sold light bulbs door-to-door and was the band’s prize-winner several years for selling the most magazine subscriptions. Of course, we had the traditional Kool-Aid stands. A friend and I learned we could take sales on the road. We took Kool-Aid to constructions sites and sold it to the workers. We learned they didn’t like it quite as sweet, and we adjusted our recipe. One day I was bored and decided to mow lawns. Our mower was sure enough a push one – no gas. So, I proceeded to my oldest neighbor, and he agreed to let me mow for a nickel. I liked the old man, so I agreed. It took a couple of hours to mow his small lawn.
When I knocked to get my pay, which I would spend for either a pop or a candy bar, he told me he didn’t have a nickel, but he could give me a pencil. He was sincere in his offering, so I took it. That was the last of my mowing days until I was in my 60s.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
