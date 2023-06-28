Well, I'm in the archives again, primarily because my Wi-Fi is off and has been for two days.
I need to get something done in a hurry, so I can hand carry it to the Tahlequah Daily Press. I praise God I didn't lose power like some of my Coweta, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa friends.
Below is a 2007 column. God's ways are still, always best. I still occasionally have anger and forgiveness difficulty. My guess is that we all do. I do believe I'm doing better, but occasionally I slip. God is faithful. Be blessed and have a safe and family Fourth of July.
Psalm 16:11a: "Thou wilt show me the path of life..."
I was mad. OK, it was a situation where we'd both erred, I hadn't erred as much as they had. However, I knew better on my part.
Lately, I've been praying for a better attitude. Perhaps that's a mistake. When we pray for personality changes, God sometimes allows situations to give us practice. No, it's not a mistake.
I really do want to be a positive Christian witness. Well, sometimes I really don't. I want to spew like the rest of the world.
I had spewed a little on this situation, not near like I wanted to, and surely not like I used to. At 3 a.m. I woke up and couldn't get back to sleep until I prayed through, repented, and got back right with God. He comforted me.
Then this morning he spoke to my heart to apologize. Not an apology with excuses, a straight-out apology. I shall, I shall.
God's ways are best.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
