DENVER — Two Oklahoma attractions rank among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming.
The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique and diverse attractions around the country and in their own backyards.
The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum at No. 22 and the Woody Guthrie Center at No. 67 made the list of 150 top things to do, alongside diverse attractions including a Bavarian village in Washington and a 1,214-acre tiger sanctuary in Colorado.
Of its No. 22 placement, the article touts the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum as a “world of Western movies, art, and games — and even a recreated frontier town.” It notes that adults may “particularly enjoy the Western movies exhibit, featuring an exclusive film narrated by Sam Elliot” while “kids will be entranced by Prosperity Junction, the museum’s large-scale, model frontier town.”
“Walking through Prosperity Junction on a slow Friday in March felt like wandering through a historically accurate — and quiet — version of Disney’s Frontierland. The museum perfectly blends history and entertainment, offering something for everyone,” said Travel Lemming writer Meg O’Connor.
Coming in at No. 67, the article praises the Woody Guthrie Center as the perfect place to “uncover the 60s folk scene and Dust Bowl-era history.” It notes that much of the museum is dedicated to the life and personality of folk-legend Woody Guthrie and his musical compatriots.
The top 10 entries on Travel Lemming’s list include:
• The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, which is an open air sanctuary home to rescued animals, including 39 tigers once owned by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and nine lions airlifted from Ukraine.
• Leavenworth at Washington is a Bavarian-themed town offering a taste of Germany in the Cascade Mountains.
• The Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada is a 46,000 acre crimson oasis of desert outcroppings, petroglyphs, and petrified forests.
• Pilsen in Chicago, is a culturally-rich Latino neighborhood featuring vibrant art, music, and mouthwatering food.
• The Luray Caverns are in Virginia, and they are 400 million-year-old network of caverns, home to the biggest musical instrument in the world.
• Sensorio is at Paso Robles, California, and features a whimsical lightshow installation featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres.
• The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning takes place in Readington, New Jersey. This festival features 100 colorful hot air balloons from July 28-30.
• Brewery Hopping is in Asheville, North Carolina, and it is an everyday activity available in America’s “Beer City.”
• Dead Horse Point State Park in Utah is an overlooked state park featuring 16.6 miles of singletrack mountain biking trails.
• Olympia is in Washington and is considered an underrated state capitol home to a vibrant artistic community and nearby natural attractions.
The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at https://travellemming.com/best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023/.
Each year, Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors handpicks the list, with the goal of highlighting the U.S.’s many hidden gems.
“Many believe that international travel is key to experiencing different cuisines, art, history, and ways of life. But each region of the U.S. emanates a unique culture and is rich in new experiences — which are often more economical and easily accessible,” said Travel Lemming Editor Abigail Bliss.
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It publishes guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.
