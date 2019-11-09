Name and rank: Specialist 4th Class Bobby R. Ford, TST MSL/42ART
Branch of Service: U.S. Army, 1963-1965
Current location: Moodys, Oklahoma
Age: 79
Family: Parents, deceased; wife, Norma (Tramel) Ford; son, Ronnie Ford; daughter, Myra Young; grandchildren, Payden Ford, Tarin Ford, Gracie Presley, and Harper Lou-Young.
Active duty campaigns: Operation White Cloud, December 1964; Strike Outfit 1st MSL Battalion; 42 Arty Camp Page.
Education and-or specialty military training: Tahlequah Senior High School Class of 1959; nuclear war heads, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Honorably Discharged, March 3, 1965, Fort Polk, Louisiana; basic training March-December 1963; December 1, Promised Land Chuncheon Korea, December 1963-1965; retired.
Special memory: At Camp Page, Korea, we were 90 miles from any American outfit. We were in the field on Thanksgiving. Our dinner was served on mess; by the time we sat down to eat, our mashed potato and gravy was frozen. You took your bayonet and broke it lose to eat. Proud to have served my country.
