NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Today, music icons Boy George and Culture Club announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show featuring special guests Howard Jones and Berlin.
The tour will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, Aug. 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.
Presales have begun, with a Citi presale. Citi is the official card of the Culture Club tour. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Standard ticket prices range from $35-499.95 plus applicable fees.
The 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.
During the early 80s, Culture Club racked up seven straight top 10 hits in the U.K. and six top ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain. The band's hits include "Karma Chameleon," "It's a Miracle," "Miss Me Blind," and more.
Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song.” His first two albums Human’s Lib and Dream Into Action were worldwide hits. Human’s Lib reached No. 1 in 1984 in the U.K. and featured the hits “New Song” and “What Is Love?” In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, Dream Into Action, which quickly became a top 10 Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life In One Day,” “No One Is To Blame,” and “Like To Get To Know You Well.”
Berlin will forever be recognized as the American progenitor of electro-pop artistry with sensually appealing lyrics. Few bands emerging from the era of Berlin have achieved as far-reaching and long-lasting an impact and, rarely, such a timeless array of musical grooves. The Los Angeles-based band made its first national impression with the provocative single "Sex (I'm A...)" from the platinum-selling debut EP Pleasure Victim in 1982. Yet it was the unforgettable, intimate, and strikingly beautiful love song, “Take My Breath Away” that took the band to another level. The ballad’s defining role in the Tom Cruise film, "Top Gun," helped solidify Berlin’s everlasting place in American pop-culture. The song was a No. 1 international hit and received both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for best original song in 1986.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Also new is AMP Underground, an add-on, all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms and priority entry into the venue. The space opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends. Purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included. By mid-May, concertgoers will be able to add-on AMP Underground for June through October shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for priority access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
