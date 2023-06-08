NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Broadway Sampler Subscriptions, our most flexible Broadway subscription, are now available for the 2023-'24 season at Walton Arts Center.
Broadway Sampler Subscriptions give patrons early access to all Broadway shows in the season including both the P&G Broadway series and add-ons. Patrons can select three or more shows to curate their package including "Six" from Sept. 12-17; "The Cher Show," Nov. 19 and 21; "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" from Dec. 12-17; "Les Misérables" from Jan. 2-7; "Jagged Little Pill" from Jan. 23-28; "Company" from Feb. 20-25; "Aladdin" from March 26-31; "To Kill A Mockingbird" from April 16-21; and "Hairspray" from May 3-5.
Patrons do not have to select the same performance day for each show in their Broadway Sampler Subscription, making this a more flexible option for busy Broadway fans. Subscription packages starts at $147 for three shows. Broadway Sampler subscribers also have no exchange fees for one performance and get discounts and reduced fees on Broadway tickets.
For more information, go to www.waltonartscenter.org or call 479-443-5600. Full subscriptions for the six-show P&G Broadway Series are also still available. Single tickets to all shows in the 2023-'24 season will go on sale in August.
