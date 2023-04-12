TULSA – Popular events with hundreds of cars and trucks parked outside Expo Square will return to this year’s Tulsa Auto Show.
“Caffeine and Gasoline” will feature a variety of vehicles on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-noon outside the Tulsa Auto Show. Cars and Coffee will also be at the show on Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon. The 106th Anniversary of the Tulsa International Auto Show is being held April 14-16 at SageNet Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
The 20 automobile brands represented at this year’s show include Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, RAM, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and Wagoneer.
“Caffeine and Gasoline was the first group of its kind in Tulsa and with 16 years of history being active in the Tulsa car community we have no intention of slowing down anytime soon,” said Curt Rainbolt. “We are always excited to take part in the Tulsa Auto Show and look forward to many more shows in the future.”
Hundreds of automobiles from different models, eras, and styles will be on display as part of the “Caffeine and Gasoline” event. The group routinely meets once a month at The Vineyard on 108th and Memorial, with coffee and automobiles being the feature among the car enthusiasts who attend. The group also takes group drives during various times of the year and occasionally schedules private track days. Among the cars that have been a part of the gatherings are anything from the latest European Exotics and sports cars to American muscle and early classics.
A day after “Caffeine and Gasoline” on Saturday, visitors to the Tulsa Auto Show will be treated to the “Cars and Coffee” event on Sunday.
“It is always exciting to have an opportunity to bring car enthusiasts together in one location for ‘Cars and Coffee,’ and the Tulsa Auto Show is a great event for that to happen,” said Ethan Guenther. “As the only Sunday car show in Tulsa, we love being able to have a presence at the show and we encourage everyone to come out and show off their vehicles.”
The “Cars and Coffee” gathering takes place the first Sunday of the month in Tulsa while also holding three special events each year. The special events take place in April, July, and October.
“These outdoor car shows are always a popular part of the Tulsa Auto Show, and we are happy to be able to present so many cars and trucks outside the show,” said Tom Bloomfield, general manager with Don Thornton Automotive Group. “We encourage everyone to check out ‘Caffeine and Gasoline’ and ‘Cars and Coffee,’ and then come inside and see everything we have to offer at this year’s show.”
New autos at this year’s show include the 2024 Mustang GT Coupe and the 2023 Dodge Hornet GT. Other 2023 models expected to be featured at the Tulsa Auto Show will be the 2023 Toyota Crown, 2023 Wagoneer Carbide, 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, 2023 4xE Rubicon, and 2023 Toyota Tundra Crewmax SR5 4x4.
Among the cars and trucks available at the Indoor EV RideAlong track will be the Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, Cadillac Lyric, Ford Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Lexus RZ, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Nissan Ariya, Porsche Taycan, Volkswagen ID.4, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.
“In addition to ‘Caffeine and Gasoline’ and ‘Cars and Coffee,’ there will be plenty of great new cars and trucks at this year’s show,” said Bill Knight, president of Knight Auto Group. “There will be no shortage of opportunities for Tulsa Auto Show visitors to check out dozens of 2023 models, as well as to get inside some of them and go for a ride.”
The Tulsa Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids of all ages. The 106th anniversary event will include dozens of new 2023 and cars and trucks from 20 brands; the Indoor EV Ride Along; the Classic Car Drive-In Theatre featuring daily showings of “The Outsiders,” celebrating its 40th anniversary of the movie release, as well as the 1957 Chrysler Saratoga from the movie provided by The Outsiders House Museum; a military vehicle exhibit; the 18-hole mini-golf ourse experience with proceeds benefiting Thunder Fellows; the “Caffeine and Gasoline” event on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-noon; and the “Cars and Coffee” event on Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to go to www.thetulsaautoshow.com for additional information. Buy one get one free coupons are also available at QuikTrip.
The Tulsa Auto Show is sponsored by the Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association. The Tulsa World is the print partner.
The OKC Auto Show is sponsored in part by State Farm and Fair Miles Oklahoma, which is a research program mandated by the passing of HB 1712 in 2021. Oklahoma is proactively exploring long-term funding options to maintain and innovate the state's roads and bridges. A need to research this was identified based on a national trend of declining fuel tax revenues as a result of improved fuel efficiency.
To join other Oklahomans helping to solve this potential problem they can participating in a state-wide pilot study. All they must do to participate is sign up, continue driving as normal, report the miles they've driven, and share feedback about their experience. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to www.fairmilesok.com or stop by the Fair Miles booth at the Tulsa Auto Show.
The Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association is a no-profit organization that exists to serve and promote the franchised new motor vehicle dealers of metro Tulsa and is the owner of the Tulsa Auto Show.
