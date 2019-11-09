Name and rank: Staff Sergeant Carl "Luke" Osborne
Branch of service: United States Marine Corps
Current location: Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Age: 35.
Family: Mother, Susan Osborne; father, Terry Osborne; wife, Jacquelynn, son, Colby; step-daughter, Megan Hopkins; and step-son, Logan Hopkins.
Active duty campaigns: Operation Iraqi / Enduring Freedom.
Education and-or specialty military training: Computer technician.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and hobbies or organizations: Honorably Discharged; currently working at C3/Everise while attending Northeastern State University.
Special memory: My special memory is when I was a recruiter and meeting and seeing young men and women take the challenge and putting everything else behind them to put their lives on the line to fight for right and freedom. - to see where they came from and the success that the Marine Corps allowed them to have.
