VINITA – Cherokee Nation is celebrating Native American fashion in its first-ever Ribbon Skirt Fashion Show on July 1 at the Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center.
Open to the public and free to attend, the event features an artist market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by the fashion show at 2 p.m.
The show will include a short introduction about the evolution of the Cherokee ribbon skirt, followed by the presentation of 28 ribbon skirts made by Cherokee artists known for their work in textiles.
“The ribbon skirt is a celebrated part of Cherokee culture, and while very visible, especially in Oklahoma, not many know its full history,” said Talisha Lewallen, manager of cultural programs and events. “This event is a way to share more about its evolution to everyday fashion and shines a spotlight on our incredibly talented artists who continue to leave their mark on Native textiles and fashion.”
The seven featured Cherokee artists include Cindy Evans, Jennifer Thiessen, Shadow Hardbarger, Eva Cantrell, Julie Perkins, Kenny Glass, and Cherokee National Treasure Tonia Hogner-Weavel. Many of the skirts featured in the show are for sale.
For more details about the show or to watch the live stream, visit www.visitcherokeenation.com/ribbon-skirt-fashion-show.
Named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell, the center shares the history of both Cherokee Nation and the Vinita community while honoring Mitchell’s efforts to revitalize Cherokee pottery.
It features an exhibit gallery, a grab-and-go café with Native-inspired cuisine, a gift shop, and flexible space for cultural classes and events. It is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is at 953 E. Illinois Ave.
