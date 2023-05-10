COOKSON — Chris Edward Allenbaugh, 65, of Cookson, Oklahoma, was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on Dec. 10, 1957, to Carl E. and Irene L. (Forbus) Allenbaugh, of Gore, Oklahoma, and passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Chris attended Gore Public Schools, excelling in a variety of sports, and graduated with lifelong friends in the incredible Class of 1976. He continued his education at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma; obtaining his associate's degree in business administration.
On July 12, 1986, he married the love of his life, Vonnetta J. (Dulaney) Allenbaugh, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Beyond his successful professional career in telecommunication sales and marketing, Chris loved trying new adventures. Chris and Vonnetta worked side-by-side developing a variety of personal businesses: See-more Signs Billboard Company, SuperMart Convenience Store, and most recently Deep Branch Winery (Blind Luck), along with building several custom homes.
His proudest career milestone was establishing the highly successful Deep Branch Winery in 2014 — of which he designed and acted as general contractor to construct, with passion, skills, and vision fostered by his father, Carl, and older brother, Fred. However, no business achievement could match the pride in the birth of his son, Adam Tyler Allenbaugh in 1988.
Chris loved his family and treasured his friends. He loved to travel — especially to the beach — and truly never met a stranger.
Chris is survived by his wife, Vonnetta J. (Dulaney) Allenbaugh, Cookson, Oklahoma; his son, Adam Tyler (Amber) Allenbaugh, Jenks, Oklahoma; brother, Fred (Jeanie) Allenbaugh, Gore, Oklahoma; sister, Linda (Jim) Nation, Poteau, Oklahoma; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donnetta(Tim) Schale, Fort Smith, Arkansas; his beloved grandsons, Jonah and Griffin Allenbaugh; cousins who were like brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Chris arrived in heaven happy to see the family who preceded him and looking for his friends to "have fun," the way he approached life. In that same vein, the Allenbaugh family is planning a Celebration of Life on June 10, 2023, at their home in Cookson and would invite those who would like, to join us in a tribute celebrating the life Chris lived to the fullest.
