Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sequoyah, southwestern Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Fort Gibson to near Lake Tenkiller State Park to near Webbers Falls. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Muskogee... Fort Gibson... Warner... Gore... Webbers Falls... Braggs... Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center... Lake Tenkiller State Park... This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 277 and 286. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH