TULSA — Based on the advice of his doctors, country superstar Clint Black is undergoing a procedure on his back and is rescheduling his June 9 stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa to Thursday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m.
Tickets purchased for the June 9 date will be honored on the new date. Any requested refunds to the Hard Rock Live box office will be refunded to the original form of payment. Patrons should allow five to seven business days for the refund to appear on their account.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information on shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
