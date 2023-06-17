Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.