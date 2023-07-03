Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wagoner, west central Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northeast of Muskogee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Muskogee... Wagoner... Fort Gibson... Okay... Hulbert... Sequoyah State Park... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH