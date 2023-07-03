When it comes to fireworks lighting up the night sky for the Fourth of July, some organizations, such as the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, have made it a tradition to provide these patriotic shows.
John Ellis, the president of the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, said the firework show, which has been held since the late ‘90s, takes place at the south end of Lake Tenkiller.
“We do it as an attraction for people to come to the lake. Part of our job is to promote tourism. We also do it because we all tend to be patriotic in the organization,” said Ellis.
Ellis said GTAA is primarily around to promote Lake Tenkiller and the various businesses surrounding the area. While tourism promotion is a large part of the association, members also work to protect the water quality of the lake and Illinois River. Through voluntary lake cleanups, Ellis said the organization has successfully disposed of 97 tons of trash.
“Part of that environmental mission includes doing lake cleanups,” said Ellis. “We started doing that about five years ago, and all we’re doing is picking up trash along the shoreline and up the shore from the lake where the high waters carry various kinds of debris.”
The original organization started in the late ‘50s, and after several name changes and a brief schism before the group merged together again, GTAA has been providing support to not only Lake Tenkiller and the Illinois River, but the surrounding cities and towns.
In order to help support more local businesses and lake cleanups, Ellis said he hopes the organization will garner more members in the future. GTAA has about 50 to 60 business members and a similar number of individual members.
The annual firework show is one of the main events GTAA hosts each year. The 18-minute show is funded solely through donations from various businesses and individuals. The organization has not met their funding goal yet, as the show costs around $18,500 to produce. Ellis said donations for the firework show will still be accepted after the show.
Ellis said he wants the show’s thousands of attendees to get inspired by the display.
“I would say [I want them to receive] just inspiration and hope that things will get better in this world. It’s pretty scary out there right now,” said Ellis.
Check it out
The Fourth of July firework show produced by GTAA takes place around 9:30 p.m. at the south end of Lake Tenkiller.
