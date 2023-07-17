Tahlequah Creates has not only helped produce art classes in the past, but has been providing a way for emerging artists to grow and ensure their work is seen since 2019.
Kathy Tibbits, co-op secretary and artist at Tahlequah Creates, said one of the main focal points of the gallery is to offer a space for local artists to show off their pieces.
“What [Tahlequah Creates] does for the community, I think, is we provide an opportunity for local artists to be able to reach tourism, and it helps to reenforce the local culture,” said Tibbits. “In Tahlequah, I think we’re different from everywhere else, because we have our own Tahlequah way of doing things.”
While the gallery tends to showcase local art and give residents a voice, Tibbits said the pieces often reflect the community and its many aspects, such as the river and the natural biological diversity in the area.
The gallery has been open since April 2019, and Tibbits said the number of artists they help has been growing ever since. Currently, the gallery boasts the most it has ever housed.
Tibbits said the gallery houses an array of artwork that does not follow the same theme, since the area has such an eclectic group of artists.
Tibbits said having a gallery in Tahlequah has also helped remind tourists of their time at the local attractions after they have left.
“Whether it be just a little watercolor card they buy to commemorate their travels, or a souvenir or something to hang on their wall that shows how beautiful the river is, or how nice the lake is, it’s kind of like taking home a little bit of Tahlequah with them,” said Tibbits.
Even though Tahlequah Creates has allowed out-of-towners to take a piece of the community with them on their travels, Tibbits said many pieces are bought by locals.
“Why is it good for Tahlequah? Well, it gives jobs, for one thing, because every dollar a tourist spends in Tahlequah bounces around in our local economy,” said Tibbits.
To connect more with the community and to bring art to others, Tibbits said Tahlequah Creates will set up at festivals throughout the year, and go to places, such as Go Ye Village, to allow others who might not be able to make it to the gallery to see the art.
Emerging artists are also a group the gallery likes to help, by pushing them to grow their skills and learn what kind of art will sell.
“We like to help mentor emerging artists, and by that I mean young people out in the community who maybe art is their form of expression or has extreme talent we want to help develop, so they can get scholarships or continue their education or become professional artists,” said Tibbits.
