The Tahlequah Supper Club offers a place for local residents to form relationships in a different environment than other organizations.
Mayor Suzanne Myers said the Tahlequah Supper Club is an opportunity for community members to make connections and share conversations over a meal.
“I just feel like there’s a population that is new to our community,” said Myers. “We’ve got a lot of people moving here who would like to make friends who don’t know how to make connections, so I thought there was a need based on conversations and observation.”
While Myers initially started reaching out for the club, she is not in charge of it.
She said she hopes no one will be “over” the group, as she wants everyone to have an equal say and participation in the group. The reason for the laid-back environment is to help foster a place where everyone can be comfortable and feel welcome.
Myers said she is hoping to mimic the feeling people get from being at the family dinner table.
“I think some of the best conversations and information swapping is done surrounding a kitchen table or dining room table, so we’re just moving that to the ‘Restaurants of the Month,’ so to speak,” said Myers.
The club is the first of its kind in Tahlequah, and the group will meet monthly at local restaurants, where all participants will pay for their own meals. Myers said supporting local businesses is an important part of the Tahlequah Supper Club.
“That’s our lifeline as a community, I think. If they’re successful, we are successful, and they’re investing in our community. I think that’s important to reciprocate [as much], as we can,” said Myers.
The new social club accepts individuals and couples, and is not a place for selling merchandise or services; rather, it a place to connect others to Tahlequah.
“There’s no agenda other than just meeting people and sharing things in the community people would have an interest in attending and supporting. It’s really pretty open,” said Myers.
Myers hopes the group will allow for others to meet those with common interests and provide a way for members to engage with the community.
Check it out
The group’s first event will take place at Napoli’s Italian Restaurant on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Myers said people should RSVP for the event by texting 918-453-7299.
