Agriculture affiliates and supporters from the area came out in force Sept. 5 to welcome the opening of the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena.
Attendees were treated to hot dogs, while also getting a chance to see the new facility at their leisure. Guests included ag teachers, Myers-Cherry Constructon Inc., Mayor Suzanne Myers, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce associates, Cherokee Nation dignitaries, state representatives, senators, and more.
“This facility has been in the works for several years, and for it to actually come to fruition, and for all those people to come out and support us and be interested in and check out the building, it just gave us a really good feeling,” said Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said the 35,000-square-foot facility and site cost $4,915,000, with $4 million of that from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, about $650,000 from the sale of the previous facility, and the rest was paid for by the county.
Hall said the commissioners built the arena for the local FFA and 4-H members, as well as future generations of livestock show competitors.
“We just wanted to provide a super nice [building] that was [one of a kind] in eastern Oklahoma and maybe set a precedent for other counties,” Hall said.
Some features are nearing completion, including the pouring of reaming concrete, and the addition of decorations and chainlink fencing. Hall said he is not sure if the road in front of the facility will be asphalted this year, but it will be done in the future.
The building will not only house the OSU Extension Office, but also dressing rooms, an indoor wash rack with hot and cold water, a kitchen, board room, and more.
Craig Loftin, president of the Cherokee County Cattlemen’s Association, said the new facility will be a great asset. Loftin said he hopes people in the community will gain more education about agriculture from the building.
“It’s really important,” Loftin said. “The Cattlemen’s Association sponsors a lot of events that the 4-H and FFA kids participate in, and we try to promote our primary objective, which is education in agriculture, specifically in the cattle industry.”
Samantha Hood, Keys Public Schools ag teacher, said the new arena will open up opportunities and provide more options for her students, who will be able to host events – including the Northeast District Wildlife Contest – at the site. Hood said she hopes her students appreciate the work and effort put into the structure, and understand the blessing it is to them.
“I hope they appreciate this facility because it did take lots of people working together to financially get it where we could have it, and also, all the hard work with all the county employees, the road crew who has been out here working on the parking lot, and the other guys who came in and set the pens and built the show ring,” Winn said. “I hope they thank their county commissioners and all these county employees, who have been out here sweating right along with the rest of us.”
