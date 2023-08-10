TULSA – Delivering powerful messages through music, Darryl Worley will hit the Track 5 stage inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa for a free show on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m.
Darryl Worley’s greatest hits like “I Miss My Friends,” “Awful, Beautiful Life,” and “Have You Forgotten?" reflect his realistic, Haggard-like style. However, his new era of songwriting showcases a more rhythmic and island-inspired side of Worley’s musical abilities. Worley’s latest album “Second Wind: Latest and Greatest,” re-establishes him in modern country culture, combining classic hits with current tracks. After an eight-year hiatus, Worley returned to the music scene with a renewed focus on his family, inspired by the birth of his daughter.
Throughout his career, Worley has remained true to his traditionalists roots and refused to compromise his artistic vision. He gained national recognition with his powerful song “Have You Forgotten?” that resonated deeply during challenging times. His passion for supporting the military and his community is evident, as he uses his celebrity status to raise funds for cancer treatment centers and other local charities.
For more information on Darryl Worley, visit https://www.darrylworley.com/.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
