Name and rank: Delmer Jennings, Staff Sergeant in the 1st Calvary 7th Division
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Delmer departed this life on July 26, 2011. He was 62 years old and is now at the Caney Cemetery in Welling, Oklahoma.
Family: He married Elaine Johnson on May 27, 1967. She passed away Aug. 3, 1983. They had five children: Ray, Edith, Gean, Dow and Sandra; and many grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns: Delmer served in the Vietnam War December 1968-December 1969. He was with the first Calvary Air Mobile 82mm Mortar man with the first airborne division. Life expectancy was very short.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: He was awarded the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars; National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; and an Air Medal. He received a Honorable Discharge in December 1969. He did not like to talk about his time in service. Delmer worked for Adrian Farm Supply for over 20 years.
Special memory: Delmer's special memories he talked about were usually fishing, family, and spending time with his grandkids.
