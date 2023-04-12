NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Rock 'n' roll recording artists and globe-trotting journeymen Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are hoping to make history in 2023.
The longtime friends have teamed up for the See It All American Tour to attempt to set the official world record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states. The current record is 50 shows in 50 days set in 2003.
The duo will make their stop in Arkansas when they perform with special guest Mishka at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-49 plus applicable fees.
Patrons can be a part of music history and cheer on Team D&D as they attempt to set the official world record. Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. The pre-sale code is SEEITALL. Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or in-person at the box office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as Allman and Frankenreiter seek to complete the challenge in 49 days. To commemorate this special occasion, the two multi-talented artists are releasing a collaborative new single “See It All." The song will be available on DSPs tis Friday, April 14.
The See It All American Tour launches on Saturday, Aug. 5, with two shows in one day, first in Maryland and then Pennsylvania. From there, the clock starts, and the tour will take these road warriors to places they’ve never been, at a pace that’s never been done, testing their will at every turn, before wrapping Friday, Sept. 22, in California with hopeful celebrations.
“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade,” said Allman. “Fifty shows in the 50 United States in 50 days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after one. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding, and I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico … he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”
For nearly four decades, Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. Frankenreiter is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers, as well as Sanuk Footwear and also co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear, and several other companies.
“There’s no better way to see it all but by playing all 50 states in under 50 days and I couldn’t think of a better friend to do something this crazy with,” said Frankenreiter. “I first met Devon on the Allman Family Revival Tour and we always talked about doing something together. One morning, he called me and said he had this crazy idea about breaking a world record. As soon as he said 50 shows in 50 states under 50 days I said ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ And now, a year later, we are ready to see it all…or at least attempt to see it all.”
Blues music award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer Allman – son of rock legend Gregg Allman – has appeared at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson guitars and serves on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum.
